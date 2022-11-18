Submit a Tip
Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree near I-95

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee early Friday.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on E McIver Road and Interstate 95 in Darlington County at around 2 a.m.

Pye said a 2005 Chevy truck heading westbound on McIver Rd ran off the road and struck the tree. The vehicle overturned.

According to the report, the driver’s injuries were fatal.

No other information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

