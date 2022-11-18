Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle collided with tree near I-95

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee early Friday.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on E McIver Road and Interstate 95 in Darlington County at around 2 a.m.

Pye said a 2005 Chevy truck heading westbound on McIver Rd ran off the road and struck the tree. The vehicle overturned.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 21-year-old Floyd Hunter James. Hardee says James was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

