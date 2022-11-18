Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner identifies driver killed after vehicle collided with tree near I-95

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee early Friday.

Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on E McIver Road and Interstate 95 in Darlington County at around 2 a.m.

Pye said a 2005 Chevy truck heading westbound on McIver Rd ran off the road and struck the tree. The vehicle overturned.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victim as 21-year-old Floyd Hunter James. Hardee says James was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
James Bellamy
NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
Stephen Bradley
Murrells Inlet man accused of having 3,000+ sexually explicit images, videos involving children
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
Lumberton football game shooting
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Crews break ground on new Carolina Forest senior center
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker hospitalized, under treatment for blood clots
Surfside Beach Town Administrator William Shanahan submitted his letter of resignation.
Surfside Beach town administrator resigning after 2 years on job, officials confirm
More clouds, cooler for Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Chilly weekend, more warmth ahead of Thanksgiving