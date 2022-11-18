Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carlton Terry out as Conway High School football coach

Carlton Terry
Carlton Terry(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Nov. 18, 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Tigers will hit the turf next season with a new leader at the helm

Conway High School Athletic Director Anthony Carroll confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Carlton Terry is out as the school’s head football coach after six seasons.

Terry got the job on an interim basis in 2017 before being officially named the head coach after a 10-2 campaign that season.

The Tigers haven’t gotten past the first round of the playoffs since then. Conway finished 4-7 this season after falling at Summerville earlier this month.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

