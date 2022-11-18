Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Beginner’s luck: Woman wins $1M Powerball prize first time playing lottery

Michigan Lottery officials say Joni Thompson won a $1M Powerball prize while playing the...
Michigan Lottery officials say Joni Thompson won a $1M Powerball prize while playing the lottery for the first time.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Gray News) - Beginner’s luck proved true for a Michigan woman who cashed a $1 million Powerball prize while playing the lottery for the first time.

According to the Michigan Lottery, Joni Thompson matched the five white balls in the Nov. 8 Powerball drawing that returned the million-dollar payout.

“I’d never played Powerball before, but I decided to purchase a ticket after seeing the jackpot was over a billion dollars,” Thompson said. “After the drawing, I saw a social media post about a $1 million prize won in Mecosta County, so I went to the lottery site to write down the winning numbers and checked my ticket.”

Thompson said she bought her winning ticket at a Country Corner Supermarket in Stanwood, about 35 miles west of Mount Pleasant.

“When I realized I was the big winner, I started hyperventilating,” Thompson said. “I had my son scan my ticket on his lottery app to make sure I was reading it right. I am still speechless.”

Thompson, 54, recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She said she plans to use her winnings to build her new business and save the remaining amount.

The Powerball $2 billion jackpot was also hit on Nov. 8 by a ticket bought in California.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Gore, Ty'Que Crawford, Jyrese Crawford
3 arrested after car crash, gunfight in Forestbrook area Wednesday, police say
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
Source: WMBF News
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Winter Wonderland at the Beach kicks off with a mile of holiday lights
.
THIS IS CAROLINA: Students get an edge up on barbering
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach hires first coordinator to tackle city’s opioid crisis
VIDEO: NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
VIDEO: NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
.
VIDEO: Florence 1 students fly through Advantage Academy