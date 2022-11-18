Submit a Tip
Al Roker hospitalized, under treatment for blood clots

Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Anchor and ‘Today’ show weatherman Al Roker said Friday he was in the hospital.

The 68-year-old Roker said viewers hadn’t seen him on the morning show because he’d been admitted for treatment of blood clots. In a post on Instagram, he said,

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

Roker said he received medical treatment and is on the way to recovery.

