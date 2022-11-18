Al Roker hospitalized, under treatment for blood clots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Anchor and ‘Today’ show weatherman Al Roker said Friday he was in the hospital.

The 68-year-old Roker said viewers hadn’t seen him on the morning show because he’d been admitted for treatment of blood clots. In a post on Instagram, he said,

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

Roker said he received medical treatment and is on the way to recovery.

