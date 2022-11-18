18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Conway.

Records and documents obtained by WMBF News show Yahshua Hytower was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after an incident on Wednesday.

Warrants state Hytower allegedly shot at a victim multiple times from a vehicle in the area of East Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension. A victim told officers that a red BMW was tailgating them on Highway 905 and following them.

According to an incident report, the victim said when they turned left on Long Avenue, the window of the rear driver’s side of the BMW rolled down to show someone presenting a handgun. Two shots were then fired at the victim as they continued down Long Avenue while the BMW went down East Country Club Drive.

The victim also told police they noticed their front left tire had completely gone flat within minutes, later revealed to be caused by a piece of shrapnel from a bullet that punctured the tire’s sidewall.

When arresting Hytower, police located a handgun underneath the driver’s seat of the vehicle that was confirmed to be stolen out of Myrtle Beach.

In addition to attempted murder, Hytower is also charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime along with an additional weapons charge.

Online records show he is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday morning under a $50,000 bond.

