Will SC tax rebates be taxable at federal level?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the announcement that the South Carolina Department of Revenue will be issuing rebates to taxpayers, there’s a big question: Will the rebate be considered taxable income at the federal level?

FOX Carolina reached out to the SCDOR for answers. They issued the following statement:

“If a taxpayer itemized deductions for 2021, the rebates would be taxable at the federal level to the extent they received a tax benefit on the federal return for the state income tax deduction. You can use the federal 1040 instructions and the federal Publication 525 to figure out taxability.”

Taxpayers who filed their 2021 state returns by Oct. 17 will receive a rebate of up to $800 by the end of the year.

If you didn’t meet the deadline, you have until Feb. 15 to file a 2021 SC individual income tax return in order to receive a rebate in March 2023.

You can check your rebate status and eligibility on the SCDOR website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.