Will SC tax rebates be taxable at federal level?

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the announcement that the South Carolina Department of Revenue will be issuing rebates to taxpayers, there’s a big question: Will the rebate be considered taxable income at the federal level?

FOX Carolina reached out to the SCDOR for answers. They issued the following statement:

Taxpayers who filed their 2021 state returns by Oct. 17 will receive a rebate of up to $800 by the end of the year.

If you didn’t meet the deadline, you have until Feb. 15 to file a 2021 SC individual income tax return in order to receive a rebate in March 2023.

You can check your rebate status and eligibility on the SCDOR website.

