Tis’ the season! Winter Wonderland at the Beach kicks off Thursday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You and your family can enjoy nearly a mile of Christmas lights along the boardwalk for free at this year’s Winter Wonderland at the Beach.

This is a major change from last year when you had to pay to walk through the light display.

Now, thousands of lights will stretch from the 2nd Avenue Pier all the way down to Plyler Park.

The brand-new Southwest Family Fun Zone is also making its debut this year.

The fun zone will have holiday-themed attractions including bouncy houses, Christmas trees and a s’mores-making area.

You can purchase a wristband for unlimited access to the family fun zone and one s’more-making kit for $5, or pay $1 for each individual activity in the fun zone.

The fun zone is taking the place of last year’s popular ice skating rink because crews had trouble keeping the ice frozen; however, Troy Marron, the city’s event supervisor said the main attraction is the near mile of Christmas lights.

“I am very excited for people to actually have a wonderful walk with Christmas lights and the ocean in the background. I honestly believe the walk is much more beautiful this year than it was last year,” said Marron.

After your stroll down the boardwalk to see the lights, you can make your way down to Plyler park to enjoy music, dancing, carolers and a holiday market.

You can also skip the traditional pictures at the mall and take oceanfront photos with Santa.

Santa and his sleigh will be at the 9th Avenue beach access 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Saturday.

You and your family can enjoy the Winter Wonderland every day, 6-9 p.m. all the way through December 23.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.