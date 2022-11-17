Submit a Tip
Standoff in Williamsburg Co. ends in officer-involved shooting

Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home...
Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Williamsburg County shot a man that had barricaded himself inside a Kingstree home with a hostage Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Red Road in Kingstree around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a domestic disturbance.

Arriving deputies determined a man was armed with a firearm and had barricaded himself in the home with a hostage, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Brown said the man refused the commands of deputies while threatening to kill them and the hostage.

The man was shot by deputies after an exchange of gunfire and taken to an area hospital, Brown said. The man’s condition was not immediately known.

Brown said neither the deputies nor the hostage were injured in the exchange.

Four deputies fired their weapons during the incident and have been placed on administrative leave with pay, Brown said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate the incident at the request of Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner, Brown said.

