CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.