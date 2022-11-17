Residents argue for alternative shading devices, law enforcement advises against

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement has had to educate beachgoers since the umbrella-only policy came out in 2014 on why other shading devices weren’t allowed. Law enforcement gave out nearly 2000 thousand ordinance violations to beachgoers using tents, canopies and other shading devices.

Residents and non-residents voiced their concerns about umbrellas and their belief that Shibumi Shades should be allowed.

One person argued that as a single, elderly woman, umbrellas were hard for her to place into the ground on her own. Another argued that they have a family history of skin cancer, and umbrellas don’t give them the coverage they need on the beach.

Another woman said that umbrellas were unsafe.

“You know we have had a lot of problems with people getting injured with umbrellas,” said Shirley Perry. “Impalement. I had a personal experience with a family member where wind took one right towards a family member that I had to pull out of the way.”

Myrtle Beach Law Enforcement believes that Shibumi Shades could cause more harm than good.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Myrtle Beach only allows umbrellas on the beach.

If we start changing stuff now, it’s never going to end,” said Master Cpl. Kevin Lark. “And I can’t allow that to happen.”

The founders of Shibumi argue that their shading device could help the problem.

We have seen from all, from 99 percent of other beaches that they never have had any sort of issues with allowing Shibumi Shades on their beaches,” said Dane Barnes, the co-founder. “So from our experience and the experience of beach governments across the east coast is that by allowing the shade that everyone wants, enforcement tickets actually go down. Not up.”

In a 4-2 vote, the committee has made a motion to table this amendment and rewrite the proposal to ask the city if they can offer code enforcement officers to focus on the ordinances that go on the beach rather than having officers or lifeguards have to do it.

