Myrtle Beach airport launches new initiative to help those with hidden disabilities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport has launched a new initiative that will help travelers with hidden disabilities.

The airport kicked off the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program on Wednesday.

It provides a discreet way for travelers with a hidden disability to self-identify and alert airport personnel that they may need additional help while they are traveling.

“We understand that challenges exist when traveling with disabilities, which is why we’re proud to launch this new initiative, to better support a greater number of travelers,” said Judi Olmstead, Assistant Director of Airports. “Hidden disabilities are not visually apparent, making it difficult for airport staff to identify travelers who may require special assistance. The sunflower lanyards are a great way for staff to now be able to identify and provide support to a group of people in need that may have otherwise been overlooked without visible cues of a disability.”

MORE INFORMATION | Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

Those who would like to participate can request a sunflower lanyard at one of two information booths, which are located at baggage claim and near Nacho Hippo close to the A concourse.

The program first launched in the United Kingdom in 2016 and has since expanded to 170 airports and is recognized by three airlines and 20 counties.

Travelers should be aware that the Sunflower program does not authorize special privileges and it’s only intended to signal to others that additional assistance or patience may be required.

