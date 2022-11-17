Murrells Inlet man accused of having 3,000+ sexually explicit images, videos involving children

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand man has been arrested in connection to a child exploitation investigation.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Stephen Bradley was taken into custody Thursday after authorities executed a search warrant at his home.

Officials said multiple computers and other devices were seized, including 3,100 images and/or video files depicting minors engaged in sexual activity.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest came after months of work by investigators and others from the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Online records show Bradley is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Thursday with no bond set.

