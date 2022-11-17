Man charged in deadly Florence County shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been accused of a deadly shooting that happened last month.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Griffin Fenters, of Lake City, is charged with murder and attempted murder along with other weapons-related charges.

Deputies said Fenters’s arrest stems from an Oct. 30 incident on Second Neck Road that originated from an argument at a nearby bar. Shots were then fired as people left the bar.

The victim, 45-year-old Charles Britt McKenzie, Jr., was found shot inside his vehicle and later died of his injuries. Investigators said Fenters allegedly shot at McKenzie multiple times while McKenzie was driving his vehicle on Second Neck Road.

Online records show Fenters is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

