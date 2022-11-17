Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man charged in deadly Florence County shooting, deputies say

Griffin Fenters
Griffin Fenters(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been accused of a deadly shooting that happened last month.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Griffin Fenters, of Lake City, is charged with murder and attempted murder along with other weapons-related charges.

Deputies said Fenters’s arrest stems from an Oct. 30 incident on Second Neck Road that originated from an argument at a nearby bar. Shots were then fired as people left the bar.

The victim, 45-year-old Charles Britt McKenzie, Jr., was found shot inside his vehicle and later died of his injuries. Investigators said Fenters allegedly shot at McKenzie multiple times while McKenzie was driving his vehicle on Second Neck Road.

Online records show Fenters is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday morning.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WMBF News
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Players, coaches and fans run for cover after hearing shots fired at a trophy ceremony at...
‘Safety is our top priority’: Robeson Co. schools to add safety feature after shooting at junior high football game
Football players were at a trophy ceremony after a game at Lumberton Senior High School when...
GRAPHIC: Shooting outside junior high school football game at Lumberton Senior High School stadium
Lumberton football game shooting
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game
James Bellamy
NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree