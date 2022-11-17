Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Black Wednesday is coming up!

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County ReStore is a retail store with a great mission.

People and businesses donate new and gently used home furnishings, appliances and building materials.

They’re sold to the public at a great discount.

These donated materials and a strong volunteer workforce generate profits which go directly to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County – providing access to affordable housing for families in need.

Their biggest sale of the year coming up next week and their doors will open at 9am instead of 10am on Wednesday, November 23rd.

