Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Black Wednesday is coming up!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County ReStore is a retail store with a great mission.

People and businesses donate new and gently used home furnishings, appliances and building materials.

They’re sold to the public at a great discount.

These donated materials and a strong volunteer workforce generate profits which go directly to Habitat for Humanity of Horry County – providing access to affordable housing for families in need.

Their biggest sale of the year coming up next week and their doors will open at 9am instead of 10am on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.