Grand Strand food banks prepare to assist those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Food Banks across the Grand Strand help those in need year-round, but around the holidays, sometimes that need increases.

Myrtle Beach residents like Michael Powers utilize the Socastee Pantry.

Powers is currently on disability and said the food stamps he would normally rely on have not yet come in, which is why nearby food pantries are a blessing.

“When times are hard it will get you through something like my situation right now and I’ve been here a couple of times I’ve been here more times than I’d like to tell you,” he said.

The Socastee Food Pantry said they rely on donations to help families in need.

The need for breakfast food and non-perishable items is a high priority, but despite those needs they still provide.

“Proteins, fruits, and vegetables, wholesome foods they can give their families,” said Amy Hooven, Assistant Director of the Socastee Food Pantry. “This time of year, in particular, we want to make sure that people have food that they sit around the table enjoy time with their families, have a nice Thanksgiving.”

The Lowcountry Food Bank is half a mile away from the Socastee Food Pantry and is gearing up to provide 115,000 meals ahead of Thanksgiving.

With 144,000 lbs of food, it will make up 120 pallets.

Heather Singleton is the Regional Food Center Manager of Northern Region The Low Country Food Bank.

As her team strives to provide for families with food insecurities, she told WMBF News, people who have never needed food assistance before are now left wondering where they might get their next meal.

“Even families that are two-income families are finding that it’s very difficult to afford food for their families,” said Singleton. “Just because people are working does not mean they can afford food right now.”

One woman who asked not to be identified said her children do not know she uses the food bank but it helps her make ends meet.

“Like eggs and bread and some vegetables and then go home and revise your list and then go to the grocery store,” she said. “And it helps you out, if you don’t have anything to eat in your pantry then at least you can come here and get something.”

Others benefiting are grateful to have something over nothing at all. “Even though it ain’t the best that you want, it ain’t T-bone steak, but there’ll be T-bone steaks in the future,” said Powers. “But right now it might be just a loaf of bread and a pack of meat and some vegetables, but you know every bit is a blessing.”

The Low Country Food Bank will be participating in a drive-through food distribution at the Conway Parks & Recreation Center Friday from 10 a.m till noon.

Other Thanksgiving distributions include: The Shepherd’s Table and Cherry Hill Baptist Church of Conway followed by St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church of Little River.

