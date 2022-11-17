Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Frost threat Friday, more winter-like temperatures this weekend

Expect widespread frost to develop Friday morning
Expect widespread frost to develop Friday morning(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Keep the jackets nearby, the unseasonably chilly weather continues throughout the weekend.

FROSTY FRIDAY

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for Friday morning as many spots see the first freeze of the season. Temperatures dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise Friday.

With full sunshine throughout the day, we’ll push our afternoon temperatures into the mid-50s.

Grab the heavier jacket Friday morning
Grab the heavier jacket Friday morning(WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will be the best day to get outdoors this weekend. While still chilly, mainly sunny skies will prevail. Another round of cloud cover will arrive Sunday, turning mainly cloudy throughout the day.

Temperatures push close to 60° Saturday but turn much cooler Sunday under the blanket of clouds. We’ll just barely climb into the low-50s by Sunday afternoon.

More clouds and cooler for Sunday
More clouds and cooler for Sunday(WMBF)

WARMER THANKSGIVING

Warmer weather will slowly arrive next week, focused closer to Thanksgiving. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s with increasing cloud cover for the holiday. Scattered showers look to return by Black Friday.

More clouds but warmer weather arrive
More clouds but warmer weather arrive(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WMBF News
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Jordan Gore, Ty'Que Crawford, Jyrese Crawford
3 arrested after car crash, gunfight in Forestbrook area Wednesday, police say
MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Cold weather settles in tonight and brings an end to the growing season for most areas.
FIRST ALERT: Feeling like winter to end the week
Much colder weather moves in to finish the week.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds linger today, much colder air arrives through the weekend
Showers and a few thunderstorms today.
FIRST ALERT: Showers at times today, a few rumbles of thunder possible
Sunny, breezy and chilly.
FIRST ALERT: Chilly, breezy Monday followed by rain on Tuesday