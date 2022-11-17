FIRST ALERT: Frost threat Friday, more winter-like temperatures this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Keep the jackets nearby, the unseasonably chilly weather continues throughout the weekend.

FROSTY FRIDAY

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for Friday morning as many spots see the first freeze of the season. Temperatures dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise Friday.

With full sunshine throughout the day, we’ll push our afternoon temperatures into the mid-50s.

Grab the heavier jacket Friday morning (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday will be the best day to get outdoors this weekend. While still chilly, mainly sunny skies will prevail. Another round of cloud cover will arrive Sunday, turning mainly cloudy throughout the day.

Temperatures push close to 60° Saturday but turn much cooler Sunday under the blanket of clouds. We’ll just barely climb into the low-50s by Sunday afternoon.

More clouds and cooler for Sunday (WMBF)

WARMER THANKSGIVING

Warmer weather will slowly arrive next week, focused closer to Thanksgiving. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s with increasing cloud cover for the holiday. Scattered showers look to return by Black Friday.

More clouds but warmer weather arrive (WMBF)

