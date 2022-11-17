Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Firefighters rescue man trapped in grain bin

A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.
A man was rescued from a grain bin in North Dakota.(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLGATE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man was rescued after he became trapped in a grain bin in North Dakota, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday morning in Colgate when dispatchers received a 911 call about the man who was trapped.

Fire departments were able to rescue the man. He was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WMBF News
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Winter Wonderland at the Beach kicks off with a mile of holiday lights
VIDEO: NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
VIDEO: NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image...
A star is born: Webb telescope shows cosmic hourglass
A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.
Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on the House floor that she will not seek reelection as...
Pelosi will not seek Democratic leader position in House