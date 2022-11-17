Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalen Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a stolen pistol.

Online records show Robinson was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center following his arrest Thursday.

