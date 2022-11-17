Body cameras give community transparency, help Florence County deputies with investigations

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A tool that helps deputies during their investigation, and brings down a barrier between the public and law enforcement has been well utilized by Florence County deputies for the last year.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received body cameras in 2021 with the help of the Florence County Council and State Senator, Hugh Leatherman.

The cameras allow deputies to retrospectively see what happened during an investigation.

It took the sheriff’s office 6 years to receive funding for the body cam program, and now having this tool allows the department to be transparent to the public.

“The public expects accountability from law enforcement, and this is a tool that helps us accomplish that,” said Major Mike Nunn.

Now, it’s a requirement for deputies to wear the cameras while on call.

“Sometimes it’s placing our deputies in a good light sometimes it’s not,” said Nunn. “That’s a part of accountability.”

These cameras allow people to see firsthand what took place while deputies respond to calls. In fact, the body camera was used in January during a deputy-involved shooting.

Two days after the incident, body cam video footage was released. Nunn said the deputy was cleared to work since the body camera showed he followed protocol.

“This body cam was used in an officer-involved shooting, which thoroughly vindicated the officer’s action before and after the shooting,” said Nunn. “It takes a lot of the ‘He said, She said’ type of exchange out of the process, and we are grateful for that.”

In 2016, the state of South Carolina passed a law requiring all law enforcement agencies to have body cameras.

“The legislation did not fund the use of body-worn cameras,” said Nunn. “It took a while for Florence to obtain full funding.”

The multi-year contract for the program costs more than a million dollars. Nunn said despite being an expensive program, it’s all worth it for the sake of transparency.

“It’s necessary for the public to have confidence in its public officers,” said Nunn. “Transparency and accountability are the two keys.”

Nunn said FCSO is looking to expand the program as technology grows.

