Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say

Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.(sframephoto via Canva)
By Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Officials in Nevada say a teenager is recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, a 14-year-old girl was the victim in the attack on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno.

Department of Wildlife officials said the circumstances of the attack were not immediately known but the girl did suffer scratch wounds. She was also with her dog.

Authorities said they tracked down the mountain lion and euthanized the animal.

According to NDOW, there have been more sightings of mountain lions in the foothills and have advised visitors to be cautious.

Officials also shared the following tips:

  • Remove anything that might attract deer or other prey animals. This can include birdseed, pet food, trash or compost, water features, fallen fruit, excess shrubs, woodpiles, decks, or other structures that can provide cover or a place to den.
  • Make efforts to discourage deer from being present in your yard – deer are one of the top food sources for mountain lions, so if they are in your yard, a mountain lion could be too.
  • Install devices to scare away the lions – motion-activated lights and/or sprinklers.
  • Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with your children about mountain lions and teach them what to do if they encounter one.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Gore, Ty'Que Crawford, Jyrese Crawford
3 arrested after car crash, gunfight in Forestbrook area Wednesday, police say
Source: WMBF News
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
Historic Presbyterian church could be the home to a new entertainment venue
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Alexander Paz
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder cut, stabbed victim

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Winter Wonderland at the Beach kicks off with a mile of holiday lights
.
THIS IS CAROLINA: Students get an edge up on barbering
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach hires first coordinator to tackle city’s opioid crisis
VIDEO: NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
VIDEO: NC man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 Food Lion murder, crime spree
.
VIDEO: Florence 1 students fly through Advantage Academy