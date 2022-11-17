1 critically injured after shooting at football game in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is reported to have life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Lumberton Junior High football game Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call just before 8 p.m. of reported gunfire at Lumberton Senior High School football stadium. On arrival they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim was taken by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her name has not been released.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots and described the suspect as wearing black clothing.

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina ALE, NC Highway Patrol and the ATF are on the scene investigating this incident.

Details are limited at this time.

