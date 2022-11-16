Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WWBT) - New information has come to light during a Wednesday court hearing for the former UVA football player accused of killing three-student athletes and injuring two others.

Remembering Devin, Lavel and D’Sean: “They were so lovable and respectful”

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at a parking garage behind UVA’s drama building. Police say the students were returning from a field trip at the time of the shooting.

22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is now facing the following charges:

  • Three counts of second-degree murder
  • Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.(Henrico County Jail)

During the arraignment hearing, a witness told the court that during the shooting, Jones shot Devin Chandler in his sleep.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Chandler and D’Sean Perry dead on the bus. Lavel Davis Jr. later died from his injuries at the hospital.

One of the surviving victims was discharged from the hospital on Nov. 15, and the other is in serious condition.

Just this past September, it was reported to UVA’s Threat Assessment Team that Jones - also a current student - may have been in possession of a gun.

In a statement, university officials say they spoke with Jones’ roommate, who said he never saw Jones with a weapon.

However, the university soon discovered that Jones was convicted of a misdemeanor for a concealed weapons violation in Chesterfield County in February 2021. Jones was given 12 months suspended on that charge.

In August 2020, Jones was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run with property damage in Petersburg. He received two 12-month suspended sentences.

Throughout the investigation, Jones repeatedly refused to cooperate with university officials looking for additional information about the claims that he had a firearm about his failure to disclose the previous misdemeanor conviction.

Accordingly, on Oct. 27, Student Affairs decided to escalate his case for disciplinary action, but school officials admitted the report was never submitted to the University Judiciary Committee.

A status hearing for Jones has been set for Dec. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Lights of Love Campaign honoring loved ones, healthcare workers kicks off at Tidelands Health
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Tramayne Maurice Quick
1 charged after Marlboro County man found dead inside vehicle
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states