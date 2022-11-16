Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder cut, stabbed victim

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after police say he stabbed and cut someone in the Myrtle Beach area.

21-year-old Alexander Paz was arrested after an incident that happened earlier this week, according to a police report and warrants obtained by WMBF News.

Those documents state officers from the Horry County Police Department were called to the area of Thunder Court at around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Police found Paz still attempting to attack the victim, who was laying between two cars and bleeding.

The victim was found to have “significant lacerations to his thigh, hands and head.” He was taken to the hospital, but no additional word was provided on his condition.

Arrest warrants also state Paz used “a knife or sharp cutting instrument to stab and cut the victim.” They also state the incident came during a physical altercation between Paz and the victim.

Paz is charged with attempted murder and use of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $30,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.