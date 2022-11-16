Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Vehicle crashes through fence, shed and home in Conway area; 1 hurt

1 hurt after vehicle crashes through fence, into home in Conway area
1 hurt after vehicle crashes through fence, into home in Conway area(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Conway area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Chateau Drive at around 2:25 p.m. for a wreck involving two vehicles.

One of the vehicles went through a fence and a shed before striking a home, according to officials.

The person injured was taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Source: WMBF News
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Lights of Love Campaign honoring loved ones, healthcare workers kicks off at Tidelands Health
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
Schedule changes for milling, repaving Farrow Parkway due to colder weather
UVA shooting victims memorial
Chadwell on cancellation of game after deadly shooting: ‘We’re 100% behind University of Virginia’
The clouds exit but we remain chilly Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Surge of colder air arrives, lingering through the weekend