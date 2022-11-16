Vehicle crashes through fence, shed and home in Conway area; 1 hurt

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Conway area on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Myrtle Ridge Drive and Chateau Drive at around 2:25 p.m. for a wreck involving two vehicles.

One of the vehicles went through a fence and a shed before striking a home, according to officials.

The person injured was taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

