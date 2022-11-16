Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tractor-trailer crash in Marlboro County turns deadly

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver injured in a Marlboro County crash last week has died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Nissan sedan was taken to the hospital on Nov. 9, the day of the crash, but succumbed to their injuries on Nov. 11.

On the afternoon of Nov. 9, the driver of a 2015 Nissan sedan was traveling east on Hebron-Dunbar Road. According to the report, the driver stopped at a stop sign and attempted to cross Dunbar Highway. It was struck by a tractor-trailer heading south on the highway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMNBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Lights of Love Campaign honoring loved ones, healthcare workers kicks off at Tidelands Health
Tramayne Maurice Quick
1 charged after Marlboro County man found dead inside vehicle
Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Judge orders UVA shooting suspect to remain in custody
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims