Tractor-trailer crash in Marlboro County turns deadly

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver injured in a Marlboro County crash last week has died.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Nissan sedan was taken to the hospital on Nov. 9, the day of the crash, but succumbed to their injuries on Nov. 11.

On the afternoon of Nov. 9, the driver of a 2015 Nissan sedan was traveling east on Hebron-Dunbar Road. According to the report, the driver stopped at a stop sign and attempted to cross Dunbar Highway. It was struck by a tractor-trailer heading south on the highway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

