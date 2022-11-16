Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Spam launches figgy puddy flavor for the holidays

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.
Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.(Spam.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Since pumpkin spice Spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor – Spam Figgy Pudding.

Figgy pudding is a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

Spam Figgy Pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board. At the very least, it will be a talker at your holiday gathering.

The holiday-inspired Spam variety is now available for a limited time through the Amazon, Walmart or Spam websites.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Source: WMBF News
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Lights of Love Campaign honoring loved ones, healthcare workers kicks off at Tidelands Health
An experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has shown disappointing results in clinical...
New Alzheimer’s drug disappoints in trials
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
FILE — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader; Scott’s bid rejected