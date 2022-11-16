Submit a Tip
Schedule changes for milling, repaving Farrow Parkway due to colder weather

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for milling and paving a major route in Myrtle Beach have changed schedules due to cooler temperatures.

Crews have been working on milling and paving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach and will be switched to a daytime schedule starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Nov. 23 since colder weather has rolled into the Grand Strand. Paving will pause during the Thanksgiving holiday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Crews delay start of milling, repaving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach

As colder temperatures have been forecast, the City of Myrtle Beach said the project may not be finished until the spring unless crews work in warmer daytime weather.

The $1.6 million project began Tuesday night and crews will resurface Farrow Parkway from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard over a 3-4 week span.

On-street parking is not allowed during the project.

