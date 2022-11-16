Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states

(source)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus.

Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90  and Old Altman Road.

An incident report states that someone at Carolina Forest High School had received a phone call from their administration office stating that they “saw a subject wearing a black hoodie with a firearm on the school bus.”

The students on board the bus were told to leave all of their belonging inside the bus and evacuate, according to the report.

The documents state that officers conducted a plain view search of the school for any possible weapons but didn’t locate anything.

Students were then released either back onto the bus or to their families.

The Carolina Forest High School principal sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Lights of Love Campaign honoring loved ones, healthcare workers kicks off at Tidelands Health
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Tramayne Maurice Quick
1 charged after Marlboro County man found dead inside vehicle
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
Witness: UVA shooting suspect targeted victims