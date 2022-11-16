Carolina Forest HS received call about person with gun on school bus, police report states

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provides some new details about a weapon that was reported on a Carolina Forest High School bus.

Horry County police officers were called on Friday afternoon for a sighting of a weapon and responded to a gas station on the corner of Highway 90 and Old Altman Road.

An incident report states that someone at Carolina Forest High School had received a phone call from their administration office stating that they “saw a subject wearing a black hoodie with a firearm on the school bus.”

The students on board the bus were told to leave all of their belonging inside the bus and evacuate, according to the report.

The documents state that officers conducted a plain view search of the school for any possible weapons but didn’t locate anything.

Students were then released either back onto the bus or to their families.

The Carolina Forest High School principal sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident.

