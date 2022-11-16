Submit a Tip
Manufacturing company’s $18M expansion to bring more jobs to Georgetown Co.

A manufacturing and engineering company is expanding and adding more jobs to Georgetown County.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A manufacturing and engineering company is expanding and adding more jobs to Georgetown County.

Envirosep says the $18 million expansion will create between 80 and 100 hundred jobs in the area.

The company specializes in modular central plant production and skidded fluid handling, heat transfer and energy recovery systems.

With the addition of the four-story expansion, the company says it will be able to manufacture larger systems.

“Having the ability to factory manufacture multistory modular systems up to four stories and testing them as a complete assembly will be the ultimate customer experience during a factory test,” Vice President of Sales Brian Coakley said.

Founded in 1996, Envirosep built its headquarters in Georgetown in 2002.

The company is hosting a dedication ceremony for the expansion at 2 p.m. Friday.

