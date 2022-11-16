Lights of Love Campaign honoring loved ones, healthcare workers kicks off at Tidelands Health

GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - This holiday season you can honor a loved one and help a student pay for classes by donating to Tidelands Health’s Lights of Love Campaign.

For just $10, Tidelands will place a light on one of its three Christmas trees to honor or remember your relatives, friends or a front-line healthcare worker.

All the money raised will go towards scholarships for Tidelands Health employees and local high school seniors who want to further their careers in healthcare.

Through Lights of Love, Tidelands has awarded five employees with $5,000 scholarships and four high school seniors with $1,000 scholarships.

Jennifer Brown is a Respiratory Therapist at Tidelands Health and a Lights of Love Scholarship recipient.

Thanks to a $5,000 scholarship, Brown is back in classes to get her bachelor’s in healthcare administration.

She said the Lights of Love scholarship is a major help.

“I have children that are in their teens, so just being able to have that additional resource to be able to not have to worry about paying for that percentage of my class was a huge relief for my family,” said Brown.

For each light purchased, a special card will be sent to the person honored or the family of those remembered.

The Christmas trees will glow with hundreds of lights at Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tidelands Health Medical Park at the Market Common and Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Donations to Lights of Love can be made all the way through January 15 by clicking here.

