Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lanes closed on 544 after pedestrian hit by car

Lanes closed on 544 after pedestrian hit by car
Lanes closed on 544 after pedestrian hit by car(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a pedestrian has lanes closed on Highway 544 in Horry County Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 544 and Corbett Road at 7:12 a.m.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash
Crews delay start of milling, repaving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach
1 injured, lanes closed after car crashes into tree in Conway
1 injured, lanes closed after car crashes into tree in Conway