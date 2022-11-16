Lanes closed on 544 after pedestrian hit by car

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving a pedestrian has lanes closed on Highway 544 in Horry County Wednesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Hwy 544 and Corbett Road at 7:12 a.m.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

