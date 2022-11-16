Submit a Tip
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501

Source: WMBF News
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County school bus with four students aboard was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Aynor.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to S. Main St. and Highway 501 at about 8 a.m.

Horry County Schools told WMBF News the four students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries have been reported.

Please avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

