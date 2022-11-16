Submit a Tip
Historic Presbyterian church could become new Myrtle Beach entertainment venue

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First Presbyterian Church currently sits vacant on North Kings Highway.

Now, the old church could soon see a new kind of fun, as developers, Mayfair Parkers, are looking to revamp the 1940′s church into a 1920′s themed attraction called Roar.

“What this group does is it goes into historic unique buildings and adaptively uses them for entertainment and dining,” said Attorney Robert Lewis

Lewis is representing the developers in this project. He said the attraction would include a bar, virtual golf, bowling, and indoor and outdoor dining.

He said the main goal is to preserve the church, which was deemed abandoned by Myrtle Beach City Council just last month.

“Our concept is geared to my children’s age, which is 28 to 36, and also, families. Again, you go to Grand Strand Brewery and you see that age group with their kids,” he said.

Lewis said this venue would be a major draw to that age group, but overall benefit the entire city.

He said they’re looking to be up and running as soon as next year.

At a Tuesday Myrtle Beach City Planning Commission meeting, Lewis presented the idea to the board, of whom were all in favor of the concept.

Plans for Roar are expected to be addressed by the city next month.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

