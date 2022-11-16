FIRST ALERT: Surge of colder air arrives, lingering through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much colder weather is moving-in, bringing in several frost threats through the weekend.

THURSDAY

We may see a few clouds linger early Thursday morning but sunny weather will quickly return through mid-morning. Full sunshine prevails Thursday afternoon but temperatures will remain much cooler than average. Only expecting us to top out around 52° Thursday afternoon.

The clouds exit but we remain chilly Thursday (WMBF)

FRIDAY

Widespread frost is possible Friday morning as temperatures dip into the 30s area-wide. After the cold start, don’t expect much of a climb through the day. We’ll only again hold afternoon temperatures in the mid-50s.

THIS WEEKEND

A few more clouds may arrive at times this weekend, especially into Sunday, but the rain chances will remain slim.

Cooler weather isn’t going anywhere with more frost threats Saturday and Sunday mornings. While we manage to climb into the upper 50s Saturday afternoon, we drop back to around 52° Sunday.

Multiple chances of frost this weekend (WMBF)

THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK

Warmer weather will slowly move back in next week with the core of the warmth focused around Thanksgiving. Temperatures climb into the mid-60s through Thanksgiving but we are watching for an increased chance of rain.

The next storm system is set to bring the chance of rain either Thanksgiving or Black Friday. Quite a bit of uncertainty in the timing of this system over a week away and it’s a forecast we’ll be fine-tuning through the week.

Warmer with increasing rain chances (WMBF)

