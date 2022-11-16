Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crooked Hammock Brewery is gearing up for Thanksgiving and the Holidays

By TJ Ross
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends and the hammock wants to celebrate with you

This year Chef Ted and the gang are planning a family style feast just like from home for everyone to share.

You can check out the menu and sign up for reservations here!

On Thanksgiving Eve they’re offering a one day discount all day Wednesday, Nov 23rd, to anyone who brings in a canned or non-perishable food item to donate for our Food Drive this year to help the hungry in our own communities.

Bring in a canned good or non-perishable pantry item, get 50% off our 6-packs (12 oz. cans) to go, and $2 off all of our 4-packs (16 oz. cans) to go.

One item unlocks the discount on as many packs as you want.

You can find the most needed foods Here!

Once the turkey digest, Holiday at the Hammock returns where there is a 100% chance of snow every weekend

They will have have three holiday beers on tap, plus the return of Lift Ticket.

Plus, every weekend, they’ll have 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮'𝘀 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽 were you or your kids hand can make a custom gift for someone in the family, or even make one for yourself, you deserve it too.

