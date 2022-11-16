Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coors Light unveils color-changing nail polish letting you know your beer is cold

Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.
Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer.(Coors Light via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you appreciate a beer as cold as the Rockies, then you might like a new nail polish from Coors Light.

Coors is offering a silver-colored polish called Chill Polish that can be applied to your nails as a new way to check the temperature of your brew.

When you tap your nails against your beer glass, they should turn blue if your beer is cold enough.

If nail polish isn’t your thing, Coors Light already has color-changing beer cans that switch from white to blue to signal when a beer reaches optimal drinking temperature. Which, by the way, Coors Light says is 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chill Polish costs about $7.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows car crashing through restaurant, hitting 2 Mullins police officers
.
VIDEO: 1920s themed entertainment venue proposed in old Myrtle Beach Church
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden ‘unlikely’ missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2