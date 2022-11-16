Colt’s Closet teams with Surfside Beach Chick-fil-A for toy drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Colt Galloway had the thought to help patients at a Children’s Hospital in Columbia when he was 10 years old.

Colt has been going to the children’s hospital annually for years. He has hemophilia and requires an annual check-up.

He said one time during treatment he met a friend. That friend asked if he’d be back the next day. At that moment he said he realized he was lucky to only have to come once a year. Thus, Colt’s Closet began.

He shared the idea with his mom and the idea was to help gather toys to take to the children in the hospital. The hospital staff would allow children to pick out a toy whenever they visited to have a procedure or examination.

Since that thought was put into action, Colt’s Closet has been able to gather and donate 7,800 toys for the Children’s Hospital, now called Prisma Healthcare.

“Every time we go to the hospital, I get to see kids pick from the closet,” said Colt. “Eventually, we were able to donate a new closet because the old one was falling apart. And so seeing Colt’s Closet with Colt’s Closet emblem on it finally just seeing those kids and the smile on their faces when they walk out just really motivated me.”

Colt will graduate high school in May and it is his goal to have provided 10,000 toys for the children’s hospital by then.

The Surfside Beach Chick-fil-A currently has a table set up in the restaurant where people can drop off an unwrapped toy or donate money.

Those who donate $20 or more, will receive a stuffed bear to give to Colt’s Closet or donate to someone else.

Colt's Closet teddy bear (Colt's Closet)

Also, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, when you mention Colt’s Closet while you order, part of the proceeds of your order will be donated to Colt’s Closet by the restaurant.

Colt said this is not his work, but God working through him.

“It’s really just more of a God thing because I wouldn’t be able to do this without him and he’s given me all the opportunities to do this,” said Colt. “And so with his help and especially people around me and connecting with me and really helping me with my purpose and what I have a passion to do has really helped me keep going.”

By sharing his thought and involving others in his life like family and friends, Colt’s Closet has provided so much to children in challenging situations.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.