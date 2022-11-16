Submit a Tip
City of Myrtle Beach reveals new design for Boardwalk benches

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach unveiled the new benches that will line the Boardwalk.

Back in July, WMBF News started looking into benches being removed from the Boardwalk after viewers brought it to our attention.

RELATED COVERAGE | Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

The city explained that benches were moved due to construction and complaints that benches were being misused by unwanted traffic.

Myrtle Beach posted the new designs on its Facebook page, show that the benches will be circular in various sizes.

The city said it has purchased about 100 of the benches and currently waiting on them to be delivered.

According to the city, there isn’t an exact delivery date or when the benches will be set up along the Boardwalk.

