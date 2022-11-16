Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at Target; suspect fatally shot

Two people were hospitalized after they were stabbed inside a Target. A security guard fatally shot the suspect. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Two people, including a 9-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital after they were stabbed inside a Target in Los Angeles.

Authorities say the boy and a 25-year-old woman were shopping Tuesday night when a 40-year-old man approached them in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The suspect, believed to be a homeless man, allegedly approached the boy and told him repeatedly that he “was going to stab and kill him.”

Police say the suspect then grabbed a “butcher-style” knife from the kitchen section and attacked the boy. After bystanders stepped in to help the child, he then allegedly attacked the woman.

A security guard shot the suspect in the stomach, killing him.

The boy is listed in stable but critical condition with a deep laceration to his left shoulder.

The woman underwent surgery to treat a stab wound to her chest.

Authorities say a third person was injured after customers trampled them while exiting the store.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing the store’s security footage.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
SCHP: Four tractor-trailers involved in large crash along I-95 in Florence County
‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Seven people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday afternoon.
Green Sea Rd, Hwy 9 closed after 7 injured in two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland says missile blast likely unfortunate accident
Bentley Gunner Stancil
AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old in NC
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain
2-car crash in Forestbrook area turns into gun incident, police say
Trump’s decision paves the way for a potential rematch with Biden, who has said he intends to...
Biden responds to explosion in Poland; Trump positions himself as peacemaker in 2024 bid