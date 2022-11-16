Submit a Tip
1 charged after Marlboro County man found dead inside vehicle

Tramayne Maurice Quick
Tramayne Maurice Quick(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after another man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Pee Dee earlier this month.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of East Main Street Extension near White Oak Lane in Bennettsville on the morning of Nov. 2 after calls about “a suspicious vehicle pulled off to the shoulder of the road.”

Authorities located the vehicle, which had a deceased man inside. He was later identified as 27-year-old Willie Jamel Quick, of Bennettsville. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called in to assist with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office then said 32-year-old Tramayne Maurice Quick, also of Bennettsville, was arrested Monday in connection to Willie Quick’s death. He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No further details were immediately available.

Tramayne Quick was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center following his arrest.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

