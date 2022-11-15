You can let you child shine bright at the Star Academy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The STAR Academy is a sensory learning center located in North Myrtle Beach.

STAR stands for Sensory Teaching And Recreation.

At STAR Academy ALL children fit in and are stars with exceptional talents, skills, and gifts. With state-of-the-art sensory equipment, furniture and toys, children can play with a purpose, improve visual, auditory, and tactile processing, and most importantly help to regulate their emotions, anxiety, and behaviors.

