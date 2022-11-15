Submit a Tip
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Myrtle beach won $50,000 playing the lottery.

Someone visiting the Scotchman store at 1173 Seaboard St. purchased a ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were: 19 - 35 - 53 - 54 - 67, and the Powerball number was 21.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

No one won the Powerball Monday night. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $76 million.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

