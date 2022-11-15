Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘My heart is hurting’: UVA coach addresses deadly shooting

No decision has been made about this weekend’s football game
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of...
A memorial outside Scott Stadium in Charlottesville continues to grow after three University of Virginia football players were killed in a shooting on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.(WWBT photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - University of Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday that losing three players in a shooting Sunday “feels like a nightmare.”

“My heart is hurting right now,” he said at a news conference alongside athletic director Carla Williams.

He said the team is finding ways to celebrate the lives of linebacker D’Sean Perry, wide receiver Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

“I’m waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up,” Elliott said.

Two other people were also injured in the incident. Mike Hollins underwent a second surgery on Tuesday. There’s currently no information on the other person who was hurt.

UVA is scheduled to play Coastal Carolina this weekend, but a decision about whether to play or not has not been made.

“That will be a discussion between coach and the team,” Williams said. “We’ll make a decision soon”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
Maura Bomar
Myrtle Beach woman given 15-year sentence for drug trafficking charges

Latest News

The Florence County Emergency Management said a crash along I-95 between exit 153 and 157 has...
Florence Co. Emergency Management warns of large crash, lane closures on I-95
Horry County Fire Rescue
3 injured in crash on Old Reaves Ferry Road, lanes blocked
Frosty mornings possible into the weekend
FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of chilly weather moving-in soon
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion
Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire in Marion