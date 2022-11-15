Submit a Tip
Two Mullins police officers injured after vehicle wreck at restaurant

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Mullins Police Department has reported two officers are injured after a vehicle incident on Monday night.

Photos show a vehicle inside Yummy Yummy Hibachi on W McIntyre Street in Mullins, MPD said two officers were eating in the restaurant when the incident occurred that left both injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 7:50 p.m. a 2018 Nissan Rogue was attempting to pull into a parking space in front of the restaurant when the driver accidentally drove into the building.

The two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

