Two Mullins police officers injured after vehicle wreck at restaurant

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - Mullins Police Department has reported two officers are injured after a vehicle incident on Monday night.

Photos show a vehicle inside Yummy Yummy Hibachi on W McIntyre Street in Mullins, MPD said two officers were eating in the restaurant when the incident occurred that left both injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 7:50 p.m. a 2018 Nissan Rogue was attempting to pull into a parking space in front of the restaurant when the driver accidentally drove into the building.

The two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

SCHP is investigating.

