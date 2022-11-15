Surveillance video shows car crashing through restaurant, hitting 2 Mullins police officers

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – A dinner break for two Mullins police officers turned into a scary situation on Monday night.

The two on-duty officers were sitting down and eating at Yummy Yummy Hibachi restaurant on McIntyre Street in Mullins when a car crashed through the front of the restaurant.

Surveillance video shows the Nissan Rogue going right into the officers’ table, and one of the officers even pulls out his gun.

Surveillance video shows an SUV crashing through the front of a restaurant in Mullins and hitting two police officers. (Source: Yummy Yummy Hibatchi Restaurant)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the SUV was trying to pull into a parking space when the driver accidentally drove into the building.

“I’m standing in the corner and hear like a loud ‘Boom!’ They were sitting at the second table so they don’t get hurt, that’s a good thing,” said Mei Yeng, the owner of the restaurant. “I’m grateful and God bless.”

The two officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and no one else in the restaurant was hurt.

The police chief said that his officers have been released and are at home resting.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

