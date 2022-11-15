SLED: Dillon County among top S.C. counties for violent crime, DCSO responds with safety plans

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime reports show Dillon County among the top counties for violent crime.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to curb its crime rates.

As they address crime issues, the DCSO is starting from scratch under a new administration that began last year.

Community outreach is their main priority to lower crime in Dillon County.

“We need our community’s help, we can’t do it without them,” said Chief Deputy for Dillon County Sheriff’s office Jaime Hamilton “Just trying to maybe bridge that disconnect. That maybe the community feels like they have against law enforcement. because it is definitely not us against them. It’s us working together.”

This comes after the SLED released its crime report for 2021.

Three Pee Dee counties are top of the list for the highest rates of violent crime. Those counties are Florence, Darlington and Dillon.

Dillon County took the top spot with the highest violent crime rate with 164 violent crimes per 10,000 people and the highest property crime rate with 446.

The sheriff’s office and Dillon County Ministerial Alliance are working together to build a better bond with the community and law enforcement.

Beginning with a community outreach program called Empowerment in Action, where 18 pastors go to neighborhoods and parks to talk to people and gain trust.

Pastor James Orr of the Pyerian Baptist Church said building relationships can make a difference in the community.

“We are not just going to stand by,” said Orr. “We love our town and we love our communities and we love our people in them.”

On the other hand, the sheriff’s office hosted a recent event called “Faith and Blue” so people could see law enforcement in a different light. More than 100 people attended the event.

“The community is responding in the fact that they are now aware that somebody cares,” said Orr. “Somebody is seeing what’s going on in their community.”

Pastor Orr said he’s looking to expand the program not just for law enforcement but also for EMS and the fire departments in Dillon County.

