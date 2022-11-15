Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

School bus rear-ended while heading to North Hartsville Elementary School, district says

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington County school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning, according to the school district.

Audrey Childers, a spokesperson for the Darlington County School District, said a car hit a truck which then hit the school bus on Lakeview Boulevard.

She said the bus had two students on board and was headed to North Hartsville Elementary School.

Childers added that neither the bus driver or students were hurt in the crash, and the students were released to their parents.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t released.

We’re working to find out exactly where the crash happened.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to those who...
S.C. Dept. of Revenue begins issuing tax rebates
Construction company files $42M lawsuit against Horry County, SCDOT over Hwy. 31 extension
Maura Bomar
Myrtle Beach woman given 15-year sentence for drug trafficking charges

Latest News

S.C. part of $3.1B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations, AG says
Regeria Grice
Myrtle Beach’s Real Time Crime Unit helps track down shooting suspect; 1 arrested
Crews delay start of milling, repaving Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach
MN Powerball
Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach