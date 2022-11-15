School bus rear-ended while heading to North Hartsville Elementary School, district says

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington County school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning, according to the school district.

Audrey Childers, a spokesperson for the Darlington County School District, said a car hit a truck which then hit the school bus on Lakeview Boulevard.

She said the bus had two students on board and was headed to North Hartsville Elementary School.

Childers added that neither the bus driver or students were hurt in the crash, and the students were released to their parents.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t released.

