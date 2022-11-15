Police: 20-year-old shot, killed in Robeson Co. dollar store parking lot

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Parkton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a dollar store parking lot Monday night.

Police said just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday night Canyon Lee Locklear, 20, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at 52 David Parnell Street in Parkton.

PPD is investigating Locklear’s death with the assistance of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to Locklear’s death to call the Parkton Police Department at 910-849-6861, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation at 910-778-5724 or 919-662-4500 after-hours, or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

