Myrtle Beach’s Real Time Crime Unit helps track down shooting suspect; 1 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One woman was taken into custody after police said she fired shots at another woman in Myrtle Beach.

Officers responded last Wednesday to Spivey Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting.

Police met with the victim who told officers that she was walking down Spivey Avenue when a gold Lincoln sedan pulled up beside her and the suspect held a gun out of the passenger window and pulled the trigger, according to an affidavit.

Documents show that the gun did not go off at the first pass, but the victim told officers she heard the click of the trigger pull.

“The sedan then turned around and came back, and this time the defendant fired two rounds at her,” the affidavit states.

Police said they found two spent shell casings in the road.

Myrtle Beach’s Real Time Crime Unit tracked the vehicle down to the area of 200 Cedar Street, where officers conducted a traffic stop.

The Real Time Crime Unit is a center that provides officers with information to help find suspects, vehicles, identify patterns and stop emerging crime through the use of surveillance cameras and license plate recognition systems, according to the city’s website.

The victim positively identified Regeria Grice as the person who fired the gun at her, according to the affidavit. City cameras were also used to corroborate the victim’s statements.

Grice was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

She is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

